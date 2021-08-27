Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 781.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VO traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.48. 6,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $247.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

