Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,731 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,004. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

