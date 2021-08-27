Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after buying an additional 278,027 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $232.84. 98,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $232.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

