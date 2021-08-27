Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.89. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

