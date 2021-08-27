Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $25,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

