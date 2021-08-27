Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.3% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 79,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.09. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

