VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.96. VEON shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 105,739 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.12.

Get VEON alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.