Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Veoneer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Veoneer from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Veoneer to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.70.

VNE stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.38.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,880 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter valued at $46,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 428.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 778,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 150.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 396,706 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

