Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veritiv by 187.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 140.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 104,925.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 787.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 55,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.69. 1,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.70. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.18.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

