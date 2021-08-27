Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,053,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after buying an additional 62,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

