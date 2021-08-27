Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

APD stock opened at $268.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

