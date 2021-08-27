Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 27.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 135,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 668,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.25 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

