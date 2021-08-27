Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $580,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 17,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $166.92 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $264.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

