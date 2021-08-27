Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after acquiring an additional 817,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth about $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seagen by 278.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559,800 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,372 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $168.94 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

