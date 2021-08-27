VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on September 28th

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.

In other VGI Partners Asian Investments news, insider Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,100.00 ($84,357.14). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 915,552 shares of company stock worth $2,173,579.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

