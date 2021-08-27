Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $60,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXP opened at $156.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $158.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $921,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,781 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXP shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

