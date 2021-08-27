Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 257,186 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of IDEX worth $66,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX opened at $225.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.