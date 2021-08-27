Vidya (VIDYA) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Vidya has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $9.53 million and $1.44 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.22 or 0.00744529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00097804 BTC.

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,962,175 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

