Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Shares Up 12.1%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)’s share price shot up 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.02 and last traded at $30.02. 1,084 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.