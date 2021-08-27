Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.31. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

