Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIPS. HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vipshop by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $98,686,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $48,264,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

