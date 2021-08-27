Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s 7th Largest Position

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Visa were worth $81,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.69. 6,316,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.