VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.
Shares of VMware stock traded down $10.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,013. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00.
In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
