VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $10.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,394,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,013. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

