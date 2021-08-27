Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

