Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
OTC VLTAF opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Voltalia has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $31.50.
Voltalia Company Profile
Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Voltalia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voltalia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.