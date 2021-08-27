Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTC VLTAF opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Voltalia has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Voltalia Company Profile

Voltalia engages in the provision of renewable energy. The firm’s activities include production of electricity and development of renewable sources such as wind, hydro as well as biomass and solar. It also provides carbon trading services. The company was founded by Robert Dardanne and Xavier Dejardins on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

