Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.770-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

VNT traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $36.18. 1,297,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,764. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

