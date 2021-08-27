W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.