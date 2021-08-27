Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.720 EPS.

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. 4,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,562. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $792.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens cut their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

