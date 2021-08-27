Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.97. 43,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,888. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $411.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,316,255 shares of company stock worth $3,391,252,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

