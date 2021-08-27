Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 109,447 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPCB. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,124,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

