Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,846 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

