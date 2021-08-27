Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,524. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

