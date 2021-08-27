Waterfront Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,544 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85,204 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. 14,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.