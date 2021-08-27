Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes $274,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,962,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

