WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 15,295 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $34,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMT. Bank of America upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.60. 692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,802. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.48 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

