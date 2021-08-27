WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 154,358 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,666,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,358 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $133,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in WNS in the first quarter worth about $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $82.92. 875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,893. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

