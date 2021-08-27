WCM Investment Management LLC Has $548.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517,566 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.76% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $548,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

SHW stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.49. 15,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.82. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

