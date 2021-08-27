WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,313 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blue Group were worth $20,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GB. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at $33,753,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at $23,200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at about $18,270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 9,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,214. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

