WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $29,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE EME traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

