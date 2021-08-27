WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 674,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $266,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $460.62. The firm has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.