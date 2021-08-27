WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Boosted by Motco

Motco grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,838,000 after acquiring an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after acquiring an additional 250,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,886,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC remained flat at $$94.38 during trading hours on Friday. 8,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

