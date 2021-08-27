Wedbush Weighs in on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Truist dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 870,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after buying an additional 374,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

