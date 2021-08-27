Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SNSE) recently:

8/26/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/10/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

6/29/2021 – Sensei Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,063,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,104,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

