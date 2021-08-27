Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Westshore Terminals Investment (WTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE: WTE) recently:

8/18/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$23.50 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$23.50.

7/23/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$22.53 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a twelve month low of C$13.12 and a twelve month high of C$24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment Co alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.