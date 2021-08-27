Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Computer Modelling Group (CMG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Computer Modelling Group (TSE: CMG):

8/17/2021 – Computer Modelling Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Computer Modelling Group was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Computer Modelling Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital to C$5.25.

8/11/2021 – Computer Modelling Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50.

CMG stock opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$325.16 million and a P/E ratio of 15.76. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

