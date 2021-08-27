Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Baozun (BZUN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN):

8/20/2021 – Baozun was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

8/20/2021 – Baozun had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $38.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Baozun was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

8/10/2021 – Baozun was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Baozun had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Baozun was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Baozun was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Baozun stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,338. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

