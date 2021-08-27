Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $16.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of MGY opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $4,376,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 204,008 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $3,289,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.