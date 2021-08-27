Wells Fargo & Company Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $151.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.26.

Shares of MDT opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.78. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

