Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Welltower by 118.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,189,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after acquiring an additional 645,049 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.1% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.52.

NYSE WELL opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

