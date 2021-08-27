Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $11.33 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $173.27. 167,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

